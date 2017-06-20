Woman stomped on man's head at Bundy hotel

BAR BRAWL: Tamara Hay stomped on the head of a man who accused her boyfriend of stealing a pouch of tobacco.

ANGER over accusations about a missing tobacco pouch led to a woman stomping on the head of a newly made drinking buddy at a Bundy hotel.

Tamara Hay, 28, pleaded guilty before Judge Michael Shanahan in the Bundaberg District Court to assault causing bodily harm when in company on May 26 last year.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said Hay was with her boyfriend when he took off his shirt and shaped up to a man who accused him of stealing his tobacco.

The man had been a stranger to them until a friendly meeting at the hotel that night.

Mr Nardone said Hay was yelling at the man while her boyfriend yelled racial slurs then punched the man in his mouth.

More punches were thrown, one to the back of the man's head. He was then struck with a spirit bottle that smashed, causing a cut to his head.

Hay was not involved in that assault but when the man regained consciousness he went up to her boyfriend, yelling about the assault.

The two men wrestled on the floor and Hay's boyfriend bit the man's finger.

Hay then stomped down on the man's head and punched him in the head a couple of times.

The court was told the man suffered fractures to his right eye and nose and had ongoing discomfort in his jaw.

"She denied kicking and punching but that is inconsistent with the CCTV footage,” Mr Nardone said.

"It was unjustified violence in a public setting,” he said.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson said the Mount Gambier-raised Hay moved to Tin Can Bay then Bundaberg for a fresh start.

She said Hay was not a drug user but her boyfriend had been.

She sought immediate parole for Hay.

"She accepts her conduct was inappropriate,” Ms Bryson said.

Judge Shanahan said violence in public was serious and sentenced Hay to 12 months jail, with immediate release on supervised parole.