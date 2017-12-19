Woman stole chicken on tray for a Sunday roast

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

HUNGRY and left with no money after spending it on drugs, a Bundaberg woman lifted a chicken meat tray from a grocery store on a Sunday afternoon.

Now off the drugs and taking steps forward, Jasmine Thompson was fined $2000 after going before a Bundaberg magistrate to plead on a series of offences.

Thompson, 19, pleaded guilty to seven charges including unauthorised dealing with shop goods (chicken meat tray); possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils; driving when her licence was disqualified by a court order; failing to stop at a stop sign; and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Thompson was arrested by warrant in November.

Senior Constable Blunt said at 3.30pm on Sunday, September 10 Thompson and a male companion were in Fresh Fields Foodworks when he handed her a tray of meat that she put beneath her jumper.

At 8.30am on May 30 police were at her home for another matter when officers saw yellow buckets in which 10 small marijuana plants were growing.

Thompson declared to police a bong, a set of scales and an electric grinder.

Then on July 17 while she was driving, Thompson was seen to slow down at a Stop sign but did not do a complete stop.

Snr Cnst Blunt said she had been disqualified from driving by a court order in May.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said Thompson was progressing and no longer used ice or marijuana.

He said she had only taken the chicken as she had no money for food after spending it on drugs.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring imposed a series of fines for the various offences totalling $2000 -sent to SPER - and disqualified Thompson from driving for two years. She must pay restitution for the chicken meat tray.

