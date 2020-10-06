Menu
Tanya Ann Allen pleaded guilty to eight stealing offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
News

Woman stole alcohol, towels during drug addiction

Geordi Offord
6th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A COURT has heard how a woman was struggling with a morphine problem after she committed eight stealing offences.

Tanya Ann Allen, 41, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a total of nine offences.

The court heard the items included alcohol, meat, make-up and towels.

The offending happened between December last year and June this year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court it wasn’t the first time Allen had been to court for stealing offences.

He submitted Allen would benefit from a period of probation as there seemed to be underlying drug issues.

Allen’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court the offending came around predominantly from a drug problem with morphine.

Mr Dwyer said Allen had been subject to many domestically violent relationships.

He said Allen’s morphine use was fairly significant at the time of the offending but she had managed to wean her dosage down.

He said Allen acknowledged morphine was a problem for her and was also getting help for her drug issue.

Acting Magistrate Kay Philipson took into account Allen’s plea of guilty came at a timely opportunity.

Ms Philipson also took into account Allen was deemed suitable for another community based order to assist her with her drug issue.

Allen was ordered to complete 12 months of probation and was fined $150.

