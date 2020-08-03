Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ashley Moras received fines after stealing perfume from three Bundy pharmacies to feed her drug addiction.
Ashley Moras received fines after stealing perfume from three Bundy pharmacies to feed her drug addiction.
News

Woman steals perfume to “feed addictions”

Geordi Offord
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COURT has heard how a woman stole bottles of perfume from three Bundaberg pharmacies to fuel her drug habit.

Ashley Moras, 28, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five stealing offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court this happened on five occasions between March and June.

Sgt Klaassen said Moras went to Malouf Pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse and Priceline in Bundaberg where she took the perfumes without paying for them.

She was identified through CCTV footage.

Sgt Klaassen said Moras had similar offending in her history.

Moras's lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client began using drugs at the age of 25.

Ms Maloy said Moras's drug use started as the result of peer influence and pressure and the recreational use quickly became an addiction.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The court heard Moras stole the bottles of perfume to "feed her addictions".

She said her client was currently subject to a probation order.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Moras's early plea of guilty.

He also took into account that since November last year, Moras had been charged with stealing and shoplifting 11 times.

Moras was fined a total of $850 and ordered to pay $230 in restitution.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not all heroes fly … sometimes they help give others wings

        premium_icon Not all heroes fly … sometimes they help give others wings

        News After the Giant Kookaburra encountered a small issue with its safety lights, one local mechanic stepped up to save the day.

        • 3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Police to the rescue: Owner reunited with prized possession

        premium_icon Police to the rescue: Owner reunited with prized possession

        News A man who had his scooter stolen from Brisbane has been reunited with it, after...

        • 3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        SEE THE MENU: Bundy restaurant's new Korean dinner range

        premium_icon SEE THE MENU: Bundy restaurant's new Korean dinner range

        Food & Entertainment New Korean menu to set tastebuds tingling

        • 3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        State cracks down on dodgy education providers

        State cracks down on dodgy education providers

        News THE State Government is stamping out dodgy training providers with the number of...

        • 3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM