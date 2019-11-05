Menu
Police are investigating an incident after a woman allegedly stole multiple pairs of thongs.
Woman steals multiple pairs of thongs

Rhylea Millar
5th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
POLICE are looking for a woman who allegedly stole numerous pairs of thongs from a pharmacy.

The female offender was allegedly pushed her trolley up against a stand holding pairs of thongs at the front of the store.

She then allegedly placed numerous pairs in the trolley, between a carton of coke.

The woman has then proceeded to walk across the street with the trolley and placed the contents into a white Holden Rodeo, including the multiple pairs of footwear, before getting into the driver seat.

When a staff member approached the vehicle and requested the woman return the items, the offender allegedly handed back some unknown items that she had in her hands, before quickly driving away with the thongs still inside the car.

The woman is described as being aged between 50 and 60, a larger build and was wearing a dress at the time.

If anyone has any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

