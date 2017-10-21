Woman steals booze from John's Asian Delight on her birthday

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

POOR John was left a bit dry after thief Tegan Ketchup and her mate broke into his restaurant and both stole an armful of liquor.

It was also Ketchup's birthday.

John's Asian Delight Restaurant in Kepnock fell victim to the break-in last month and a police prosecutor has told a Bundaberg court how the two thieves grabbed as much liquor as they could to carry out.

Ketchup, 22, pleaded guilty before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to breaking into the restaurant and stealing on Saturday, September 9.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said CCTV filmed her at the rear entrance to the restaurant and on a side street about 12.38pm.

Footage captured Ketchup and the co-offender outside for around 18 minutes, and she was shown trying to force open a sliding door and trying other doors.

Illegal entry was gained and the pair went to a liquor display and got as much as they could each carry - their arms full of liquor bottles. And footage shows that her co-offender struggled with the armload of alcohol.

That unnamed person was also seen to wipe Ketchup's fingerprints off a section of window glass. However, Sgt Burgess said when later spoken to by police Ketchup told officers she broke in by herself.

She would not say where the stolen liquor was.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Ketchup had an alcohol issue as a way to cope with her problems, and the break and theft was done on her birthday. He sought a conviction not be recorded.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said a significant amount of liquor was stolen and Ketchup after drinking on her birthday set out to get more alcohol. Ms Merrin told the young woman she must do something about binge drinking issues and access services to help.

Ketchup was sentenced

to a 12-month probation period and must do counselling.

No conviction was recorded.