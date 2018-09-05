Menu
A woman has been fined $750 after stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Gold Coast model.
$3000 worth of clothes stolen as model poses

by Nicholas McElroy
5th Sep 2018 5:13 AM
AN ASPIRING model said her career "started and ended" when a bag with $3000 worth of clothing in it was stolen as she posed for the camera on the Gold Coast.

Tania Marie Cole, 48, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing after taking a bag on August 7.

The court heard the Country Road bag contained Gucci sneakers worth $1000, Birkenstocks sandals, an iPhone and about $1000 worth of clothes.

Police tracked the phone to Cole's Miami property using the Find My iPhone mobile application but no items were found.

But Cole later handed the property in to the Broadbeach Police Station.

She explained she had left the phone at a bus stop and had hidden the items in her house.

Defence lawyer Bettina Webb, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, told the court it was an odd set of circumstances because "she was so overridden with guilt she handed in the goods".

"She has expressed genuine remorse - it was purely opportunistic."

Magistrate Brian Kucks said it was "extremely fortunate" Cole handed in the goods because they were of "substantial value".

He fined her $750 and made a formal order that the belongings be returned. A conviction was recorded.

On the day of the theft victim Sam Emma, 21, posted on social media: "Modelling career started and ended with $3000 worth of stolen goods - but how bout you?"

