Crime

Woman steals $25k from mother's pension after Nigerian scam

Matty Holdsworth
by
19th Jun 2019 9:24 AM
A COAST woman is alleged to have stolen $25,000 from her own mother's pension fund after being involved in a Nigerian online dating scam.

Police allege the Cooroibah woman, 68, indirectly paid money to Nigerian scammers in the form of iTunes and Google Play gift cards.

Sunshine Coast CIB detective Senior Sergeant officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the informant in relation to this matter was a complaint from the Office of the Public Guardian.

"Between November 2015 and September 2017, the offender, who has Enduring Power of Attorney for financial and personal matters, fraudulently used an amount for her own benefit," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

"This left the nursing home with a huge shortfall in payments."

Previously Sunshine Coast police have seen people act as "money mules" for criminal behaviour and received warning letters.

As a result, Snr Sgt Edwards said police would continue to take action where they had assisted with the theft of funds from businesses.

"We continue to alert people that they are not engaging with real people and are being scammed," he said.

"This goes on even with previous warnings, people are being naive, which is progressing to stupidity.

"Some believe they are developing some love interest relying on a photograph and emails.

"They engage with these people for extensive periods of time and the common denominator is they get fleeced."

The 68-year-old woman will appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on July 9, charged with one count of fraud, dishonest application of property of another.

