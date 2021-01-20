Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woman stabs man in overnight attack

by Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a man overnight has been charged.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Camp St, Mundingburra just after 9pm, following reports a man had been stabbed in the right knee.

The 50-year-old Currajong man was taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

A 49-year-old Mundingburra woman was arrested and has since been charged with one count of wounding (domestic violence).

She is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman stabs man in overnight attack

editors picks mundingburra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        Premium Content ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        News Millaquin Bend option should be reconsidered if levee is not progressed or delayed according to study

        REVEALED: What new installation at Burnett rivermouth is for

        Premium Content REVEALED: What new installation at Burnett rivermouth is for

        News The tech upgrade at the Port of Bundaberg is a joint project between GPC and the...

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Bundaberg? Nominations are now open to...

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access