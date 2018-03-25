Woman stabbed in North Mackay altercation
A WOMAN was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital overnight after a stabbing incident at a North Mackay home.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged 40, suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury in the incident at a Desbois Street address around 11.45pm.
He said she was taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital, but her condition was unknown.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the stabbing was a domestic matter and investigations are ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this stage.