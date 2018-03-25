Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night.
HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night. David Nielsen
News

Woman stabbed in North Mackay altercation

camilla warner
by
25th Mar 2018 9:35 AM

A WOMAN was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital overnight after a stabbing incident at a North Mackay home.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged 40, suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury in the incident at a Desbois Street address around 11.45pm.

He said she was taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital, but her condition was unknown.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the stabbing was a domestic matter and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

domestic incident mackay base hopsital mackay crime mackay stabbing police investigation stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury
Time to have a say on Bundy flood plans

Time to have a say on Bundy flood plans

News CONCEPT designs associated with the State Government's 10 Year Flood Action Plan targeting the Upper Floodplain Evacuation Improvements are available

Potential hour-long Bruce Hwy delays from Brisbane to Coast

Potential hour-long Bruce Hwy delays from Brisbane to Coast

News Caloundra roadworks to create traffic woes

Mayor labels bin laws a load of 'rubbish'

Mayor labels bin laws a load of 'rubbish'

Council News Councils consider $2k-plus fines for leaving rubbish bins out

Local Partners