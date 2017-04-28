Woman slams teen facilities as 'pathetic'

'PATHETIC': Childers skate park not up to scratch according to local Dina Kling.

CHILDERS woman Dina Kling is feeling the cold shoulder from the Bundaberg Regional Council as she describes the number of teen facilities for the town as "pathetic”.

One area Mrs Kling is particularly disappointed in, is the skate park.

"Shocking, it's the only thing for young ones in this town, and there's no toilets, one light and it's not undercover, it's disgusting,” she said.

"There's so much talent at the skate park and they look after it, it's all this town has for the teenagers, nothing else.

"I have been amazed, my son is six and he goes 'mum they taught me to drop in', on a Friday night someone takes music, they've got a boom box going its so cool, there's one boy there doing triple flips.”

Mrs Kling said the only other thing for kids who weren't into sport was the pool, but that was closed because there are no heaters.

"The pools closed because we've got no heaters after how many years? Everything goes to Bundaberg and Childers gets nothing - it's crazy,” she said.

"It's pathetic, amalgamation has done nothing for this town, we need heaters in the swimming pool and that skate park upgraded. They need toilets there, a barbecue area, a light up either end and a shade sail.

"They're trying to make it compulsory for kids in school to wear sunglasses and you've got to have a hat to play outside and they build a skate park with no shade - our local park is disgraceful, a kid goes down the slippery dip and burns their arse.”

Divisional representative Bill Trevor said a wide range of sporting and social opportunities existed in Childers within the local showgrounds.

"It caters to cricket, touch football, soccer, rugby league and Little Athletics and there are also regular dance classes held in the adjacent Exhibition Hall,” he said.

"There are public tennis courts, pony club, karate, golf and any number of activities for young people to become involved in.

"Regarding the Childers War Memorial Swimming Pool I can advise that I am discussing with council a number of concerns that have been raised with me and I will continue to keep the community informed in relation to the pool.”

Cr Trevor said while he knows the skate park is very popular facility and that a shade sail "would be a very good addition to this facility from a sun smart perspective” having toilets closer to the park is unlikely.

"Locating a toilet block at the skate park would not be a prudent use of ratepayer funds given that public conveniences are located a short distance away in Millennium Park,” he said.

"There are several parks across the region which will be covered with shades in forthcoming budgets.”

The council's sport and recreation spokesman David Batt said Bundaberg and the region catered well to youth, with sporting and recreation facilities.

Cr Batt highlighted the Multiplex, the $306,000 Avoca pump track and the $40,000 half court basketball court to be built at Elliott Heads as some of the recent youth facilities on the way for the Bundaberg region.