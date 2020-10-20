Woman ‘sickened’ after late-night brazen burglar targets bedroom

The thieves cut a hole in the screen door of Jeanette Goodall’s Newtown home. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The thieves cut a hole in the screen door of Jeanette Goodall’s Newtown home. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A Newtown woman has been left "sickened" after thieves broke into her house and entered her bedroom on Sunday night while she was at home.

Jeanette Goodall said she woke in the middle of the night to find muddy footprints on the carpet.

"I'm not a good sleeper at the best of times, but I had had a big couple of days and I have disabilities so I was drained when I went to sleep," Ms Goodall said.

"I had a feeling there was someone around me but I thought don't be stupid, the house is locked.

"I got up to go to the toilet and I found the footprints in the hallway and I was wondering how did those get there."

Ms Goodall returned to her room for her phone, which she had placed on charge next to her bed.

"I looked for my phone to see what the time was and I couldn't find it anywhere," she said.

"I knew I had put it on the charger, so I thought I must have knocked it off."

NEWTOWN THEFT: Jeanette Goodall woke yesterday morning to find her car door wide open in the locked garage and her wallet missing from under the seat. Picture: Kevin Farmer

When Ms Goodall woke the next morning, she found the locked screen doors to her home had been slashed and her wallet, phone and car keys were missing.

"I felt sick, really sick to know someone was in there," she said.

"I have trouble sleeping, so I also got up to have a shower in the night.

"I'm here thinking, they had to come in beside my bed to get my phone, so they either did it while I was sleeping or in the shower."

She said she also had the scary realisation she may have disturbed them.

"There were footprints into the spare room too, if I was getting up I might have scared them and they may have been hiding in there," she said.

Ms Goodall found muddy footprints throughout the house, including in the spare bedroom.

Ms Goodall went to the neighbouring unit to call the police and discovered their screen doors had also been cut.

"It's really shaken me, I'm going to go and stay at my daughter's house for a while," she said.

"I'm a bit apprehensive about returning here but they're going to replace all the locks."

She has now urged others to be wary.

"Make sure you lock everything up like a drum," she said.

"I hope karma gets them."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Jeanette Goodall doesn't feel safe in her Newtown home. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Originally published as Woman 'sickened' after late-night brazen burglar targets bedroom