Woman shoved, bruised in violent outburst over keys

A FATHER who fled his home with his four-year-old daughter on foot after trashing the house and violently pushing his partner to the ground had erupted because his car keys went missing, Gympie court heard.

On January 22, the 30-year-old Gympie man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was running late for work when he thought his partner had taken his keys, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court recently.

Becoming increasingly enraged, he verbally slung insults at the woman - calling her "slut, whore and fat", the court heard, before throwing items around the house and shaking the fridge violently.

He then pushed his partner to the ground in a scuffle leaving her bruised on the arms, legs, shoulder and back and took off on foot with their daughter who had no shoes or hat with her.

On the way out he dinted his partner's car door, the court heard.

The man, who was arrested a week later, told of his remorse when he pleaded guilty in court via video link from prison last week.

"I've done everything I can to continue to do the right thing after this," he told Magistrate Chris Callaghan who pointed out his "shocking history".

"I've dramatically changed my life around.

"I am remorseful. I am trying, I am working, I am not on Centrelink."

The defendant had been released on parole in November 2017, after serving most of a seven-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

Magistrate Callaghan said the offence was deserving of imprisonment.

He sentenced the man to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.