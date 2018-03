The woman is believed to have received a shot from a .22 rifle.

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to the scene of an incident at Coalstoun Lakes around 5pm.

The NewsMail understands a rescue chopper was tasked to the scene after a 23-year-old woman was shot in the thigh with a .22 rifle.

As of 5.30pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were still on scene assessing the woman.

It is believed the injury was not severe and that the bullet entered and exited the injury site.