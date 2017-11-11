Woman shot in Bundaberg overnight

UPDATE 8.30AM: A woman in her 30s suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her leg overnight.

The woman was treated at Targo Street and then taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

She said the wound may have come from an air rifle, but those details were still being investigated.

The spokeswoman said a man in his 20s had "superficial entry and exit wounds to his face".

He was treated a few blocks away and also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER

Bundaberg police are investigating a shooting in Bundaberg overnight.

Police media have confirmed a woman has been treated for a gun shot wound to the leg.

Police responded to reports of gun shots in McIlwraith Street and then Targo Street just before 11pm yesterday.

Witnesses say police closed down an area in Targo Street last night during the investigation.

The Police Media spokesman said Bundaberg police were still following up a number of lines of enquiry into the incident.