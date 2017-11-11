Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman shot in Bundaberg overnight

Police are investigating a shooting at South Bundaberg overnight
Police are investigating a shooting at South Bundaberg overnight
Craig Warhurst
by

UPDATE 8.30AM: A woman in her 30s suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her leg overnight.

The woman was treated at Targo Street and then taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

She said the wound may have come from an air rifle, but those details were still being investigated.

The spokeswoman said a man in his 20s had "superficial entry and exit wounds to his face".

He was treated a few blocks away and also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

 

EARLIER

Bundaberg police are investigating a shooting in Bundaberg overnight.

Police media have confirmed a woman has been treated for a gun shot wound to the leg.

Police responded to reports of gun shots in McIlwraith Street  and then Targo Street just before 11pm yesterday.

Witnesses say police closed down an area in Targo Street last night during the investigation.

The Police Media spokesman said Bundaberg police were still following up a number of lines of enquiry into the incident.

Topics:  crime gun police

Bundaberg News Mail

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

'Where are we suppose to go?' Homeless told to move on

'Where are we suppose to go?' Homeless told to move on

DESPITE living on the streets and having his bed stolen earlier this year, one of the homeless men on Woongarra St, has been thrown yet another curve-ball.

Peruvian sugar trade opens up for Bundy

SWEET NEWS: A new free trade deal with Peru will boost the region's industry.

Free trade agreement great for the region

Qld party leaders: Their best answers to stupid questions

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

A life-long love of turtles

HALF CENTURY : Turtles are in the blood of researcher Col Limpusafter 50 years of research.

Fifty years on Col's still researching

Local Partners