Woman shocking find in water bowl at dog park

INCONSIDERATE IDIOTS: Nerryl Roeszler was shocked to find a broken piece of glass sticking up in a public dog water bowl at Bargara. Tahlia Stehbens

BUNDABERG resident Nerryl Roeszler will think twice before letting her two small dogs quench their thirst from Bargara's public doggy bowl again.

Ms Roeszler takes Missy the tenterfield terrier and Hariette the toy miniature foxie down to the Nielson Park dog park every fortnight specifically for the excellent enclosed area Bundaberg Regional Council has recently built.

But she was horrified to find the sharp neck of a broken glass bottle pointed up just below the surface in the water bowl provided for dog's on Sunday.

"Dog owners must be aware that these hazards can be waiting for their pets when they least expect it," Ms Roeszler said.

"It's a brilliant area for families, kids and dogs to enjoy, and my dogs are in doggy heaven when we're there, but we shouldn't have to put up with these unexpected dangers.

"Some inconsiderate idiots just don't care.

"I'm lucky my dogs are small.

"Imagine if a bigger dog went to drink and cut up their tongue and mouth. The vet bills would be an added issue."

Ms Roeszler said she has never come across anything like this before and doesn't blame the council as there are ample bins in the area.

But she urged dog owners to always check public dog bowls before letting their dogs roam free.

"You can tell the bowl has been put there by a good Samaritan, so the question is whose job is it to maintain it?" Ms Roeszler said.

"Sometimes the water is dirty or stale, and another woman told me she had seen a male dog cock it's leg into the water bowl before, so I take my own bottle of fresh water with me for Missy and Hariette to drink from."

Three off-leash dog areas at Bargara, North Bundaberg and East Bundaberg were opened in November last year and have been a big hit with the public and their fury friends.

A council spokesperson said the bowl was not a council asset and the public was expected to respect all community facilities.

"Vandalism or misuse of any community asset is disappointing. We urge people who discover damage to report it to council or the police," he said.