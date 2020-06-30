Woman sentenced for using bank cards taken from cars

IN COURT: A woman has been ordered to community service after she and a co-offender used bank cards which they took from vehic

A WOMAN has been ordered to give back to the community after using stolen credit cards to make paywave purchases.

Danielle Mariee Finlay, 35, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence and 13 fraud offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court on December 4 last year Finlay broke into two vehicle parked at near the Mon Repos Turtle Centre by smashing their windows.

She and a co-offender then took bank cards from each of them.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Finlay and the co-offender then went to places such as Woolworths in Bargara, a chemist and service station and made 12 paywave transactions.

He said Finlay made full admissions to police.

On March 1 this year, Finlay put fuel in her car at a Yamanto service station.

Sgt Klaassen said when she went inside to pay for the fuel her card declined.

Finlay told the operator that she would return to pay for the fuel by 8pm that night but never did.

Sgt Klaassen said Finlay received probation in 2018 for similar offending to those that occurred in December.

Finaly’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client was using meth at the time of the offending.

She said Finlay had used the cards to buy essentials as she had limited funds because of her drug use.

Ms Maloy told the court her client began using meth three years ago when she had trouble coping with the passing of her grandmother.

In relation to the fuel, Ms Maloy said her client was on her way to see her son in New South Wales but her card declined.

The court heard Finlay had re-engaged with services to help her with drug use and had not touched drugs since.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Finlay’s plea of guilty and that she had completed her previous probation order.

Mr Moloney said it was clear that Finlay got insight to her problems when she was on probation.

“Unfortunately you’ve fallen off the wagon a bit in December last year but you’ve got back on,” he said.

Mr Moloney said Finlay needed to give back to the community for her offending.

Finlay was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service and to pay $283 restitution.

A conviction was recorded.