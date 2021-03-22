Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

Kimberley Jane Burns was sentenced to serve the remainder of her suspended sentence after she breached it by committing drug offences.

A Queensland doctor’s covid case will mean a Bundaberg woman will spend 14 days in isolation upon her return to prison, after her continued drug offending breached her suspended sentence.

Kimberley Jane Burns, 36, faced the Bundaberg District Court on Monday where she was found in breach of a suspended sentence.

In June 2019 Burns was sentenced in the Bundaberg District Court to 18 months imprisonment for supplying a dangerous drug to an undercover police officer.

Burns served five months of the sentence with the remainder of the time suspended for an operational period of two years.

Nine and a half months into the operational period of the suspended sentence, Burns started drug offending again.

On a number of occasions Burns was caught driving with a relevant drug in her system between April 2020 and January 2021.

The most substantive offence happened in January this year where Burns was seen by patrolling police to put her hands up to cover her face as she was driving.

Police followed her around a corner where she had crashed.

When police asked her about the crash she told them she had taken the corner at 70 or 80km/h after she saw police and tried to get away.

Ice was also detected in her system.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker submitted to the court that given Burns’ persistence in drug offending it would be just to activate the rest of the suspended sentence in its entirety.

“She commenced reoffending less than half way into the operational period of this suspended sentence,” she said.

“The offending generally demonstrates the anti-authority attitude, which was commented on by Judge Clare at original sentence.”

Burns’ barrister Nick Larter told the court his client was introduced to ice at the age of 13 and that she had a long history of drug use.

Mr Larter said since his client has been in custody she had been attending narcotics anonymous meetings and completed a drug course.

He said Burns planned to enter into residential rehab upon her release.

Judge Vicki Loury took into account Burns’ “significant criminal history” when handing down her decision.

“You have a significant criminal history and a significant drug problem which you really haven’t done much about,” she said.

“You had an unfortunate childhood, but as a woman in her mid-30s, you can’t continue to blame the decisions you now make on your childhood.

“I can see by your attitude that you care little for what I am saying to you, which is consistent with the anti-authoritarian attitude you display towards police and towards judicial officers as well.”

Judge Loury activated the remainder of the suspended sentence which was a period of 13 months.

