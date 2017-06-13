23°
News

Woman screaming in supermarket, found screaming in toilet

r33irby
r33irby | 13th Jun 2017 7:26 PM

SCREAMING as she ran down the aisle of a supermarket, Alaine Newman was found on the floor of a staff toilet cubicle still screaming.

Just minutes before she had fled a nearby hotel where staff were inside doing an early morning stocktake.

Newman, 28, pleaded guilty to trespass on March 28, causing public nuisance, failing to provide a blood sample for analysis, and possession of drugs (burned marijuana residue) and utensils on January 24.

Newman was first seen in a car at 8.20am driving erratically in a car park at a Maleny hotel, a witness telling police the female driver appeared "out of it", prosecutor Sgt Steven Bardini told Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He said Newman walked inside the hotel and went behind the bar into an office where she was challenged by staff.

Newman fled to a nearby Woolworths supermarket and ran screaming down an aisle.

Sgt Bardini said an alarm was triggered when she tried to exit from a rear door before Newman ran through a staff room into toilets and locked herself inside a cubicle.

She was found lying on the floor screaming that someone had been chasing her.

He said she was very agitated. Taken to the police watch-house and searched, police found $1800 cash inside a clip-seal bag and a small amount of marijuana.

Newman refused to supply a blood specimen, allegedly saying she didn't want to relapse back on to drugs.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said his client was on parole  at the time for serious drug offences.

He said she had now left the Sunshine Coast after experiencing drug problems, returned to family in Bundaberg and was doing drug counselling ,and maintained she was now clean.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Newman had been behaving bizarrely that day.

She accepted Newman was making some positive changes and she would extend her some mercy so as not to interfere in her rehabilitation.

Newman received a six-month jail term wholly suspended for 18 months, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. She was ordered not to use illicit substances.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

