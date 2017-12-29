Woman says pump-action shotgun was just a tool for the farm

WEAPONS OFFENCE: A shotgun (not the one pictured) was found at woman's home.

WEAPONS OFFENCE: A shotgun (not the one pictured) was found at woman's home. NSW Police

A WOMAN found with a pump-action shotgun had simply left it in her garage for many years because it had been her a "farm tool” used by her father.

When police searched the Innes Park home of Emma Hall the shotgun was found inside a wooden box in her garage, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Hall, 39, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon on Monday, October 16.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police went to the house at 11pm where a person pointed out the wooden box and indicated a gun was inside.

Snr Cnst Blunt said there was no gun safe and Hall was unlicensed for a firearm, telling officers she 'd had the pump-action shotgun 20 years as part of a deceased estate from NSW.

Checks revealed it had not been registered in New South Wales.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said the weapon was part of her father's deceased estate.

"It was a farm tool and when her mother sold the farm (Hall) was asked to store it,” Mr Dodd said.

"She was of the opinion it was farm junk. The removalist just dumped it all in the shed and she didn't know if it fired or not.

"And she foolishly thought the gun was safe as there was no ammunition.”

Mr Dodd said Hall "felt like a criminal” as a result of having police around.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring placed Hall on a $500 good-behaviour bond for 12 months and did not record a conviction.