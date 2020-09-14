Menu
Savannah Jones pleaded guilty to seven charges in Gatton Magistrates Court.
Woman ‘runs off’ when police arrive at her Gatton home

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
WITH a suspended jail sentence hanging over her head, it was no surprise Savannah Jones, 26, ran away when police knocked on her door.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the Gatton woman was sitting on the couch at the time holding a grinder when police arrived on July 29.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said police saw Jones get up off the lounge and run from the room into the master bedroom.

"She has attempted to hide the appliance under clothing on the bed," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

"(Then) she has returned to the loungeroom and sat back down on the chair."

He described how police had discovered the "hidden" electric grinder in the room and said it appeared to have been used "in relation to cannabis use".

"When questioned, she confirmed she had been smoking cannabis earlier that afternoon," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

"She said she wanted to hide the evidence to avoid detection."

The court heard Jones had appeared in court just a month earlier, pleading guilty to drug offences, for which she was served a 24-month term of probation.

Duty lawyer Alysha Jacobsen told Magistrate Kay Ryan that Jones had been undertaking a drug rehabilitation course.

"It is four times a week, three hours a day and includes group counselling sessions," Ms Jacobsen said.

Jones pleaded guilty to possessing used drug utensils.

Ms Ryan told Jones she offended a month after she was placed on probation.

"You were also subject to a period of suspended sentence when (the offence) was committed, as well, and that was for matters more serious, one could say," Ms Ryan said.

She extended the length of Jones' suspended sentence by a month and fined her $300.

She ordered the grinder be forfeited to the crown for destruction.

A conviction was recorded.

