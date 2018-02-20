Woman returns purse to owner after stealing cash

FINED: Melissa Sue Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing from the purse, which was left behind at a Bourbong Street newsagency.

A WOMAN who took $550 from a purse then contacted the owner and returned the purse - minus the cash - has been fined.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Melissa Sue Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing from the purse, which was left behind at a Bourbong Street newsagency.

Duncan concealed the purse, took it back to her car and removed the cash.

Duncan said she found the purse owner's phone number in the purse and called her to tell her she'd found it, but there was no money in it. Duncan then drove to meet the owner and returned the purse.

When the purse owner contact police to report the stolen cash, CCTV footage revealed Duncan's crime.

Duncan described her actions as a "brain snap” and said she "highly regretted” her actions.

She was fined $550 and ordered to repay the $550.