Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINED: Melissa Sue Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing from the purse, which was left behind at a Bourbong Street newsagency.
FINED: Melissa Sue Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing from the purse, which was left behind at a Bourbong Street newsagency. Pixabay
News

Woman returns purse to owner after stealing cash

Carolyn Booth
by
20th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

A WOMAN who took $550 from a purse then contacted the owner and returned the purse - minus the cash - has been fined.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Melissa Sue Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing from the purse, which was left behind at a Bourbong Street newsagency.

Duncan concealed the purse, took it back to her car and removed the cash.

Duncan said she found the purse owner's phone number in the purse and called her to tell her she'd found it, but there was no money in it. Duncan then drove to meet the owner and returned the purse.

When the purse owner contact police to report the stolen cash, CCTV footage revealed Duncan's crime.

Duncan described her actions as a "brain snap” and said she "highly regretted” her actions.

She was fined $550 and ordered to repay the $550.

buncourt bundaberg stealing
Bundaberg News Mail
DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

News Police say the bodies of the missing men from sunken fishing trawler FV Dianne could possibly still be on board.

  • 20th Feb 2018 10:54 AM
New NewsMail website is here

New NewsMail website is here
  • 20th Feb 2018 10:52 AM
Traffic blocked after roll-over

Traffic blocked after roll-over

News Police and fire fighters on the scene of crash

Thief used drain to access Bundy homes

Thief used drain to access Bundy homes

News The owner saw the men trying to hide under the house...

Audit the 'tip of the iceberg' for aged care facilities

Audit the 'tip of the iceberg' for aged care facilities

News Report uncovers lack of staffing, nutrition and clinical care

Local Partners