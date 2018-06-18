Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CIB Detective Sergeant Andrew Self.
CIB Detective Sergeant Andrew Self. Mike Knott BUN100418SELF1
Crime

Woman restrained after alleged assault of another

Ashley Clark
by
18th Jun 2018 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged by Bundaberg Police after allegedly assaulting another at a local residence on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said officers were called to an address on Maryborough St about 8.50pm where they found the 52-year-old woman being restrained.

"The female has entered the home of a 53-year-old female victim and threatened and assaulted her,” he said.

"The friend of the victim was able to restrain the offender before the arrival of police.”

Det Sgt Self said the victim received minor injuries in the altercation.

The 52-year-old woman was charged with entering a dwelling and commiting an indictable offence of common assault on a person.

She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court On July 6.

assault bundaberg bundaberg police charged crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    LNP: Confidence key for Bundy to tackle job woes

    premium_icon LNP: Confidence key for Bundy to tackle job woes

    Politics BUILDING business confidence is the key for Bundaberg to tackle its massive unemployment problems.

    • 18th Jun 2018 2:40 PM
    BUNDY WEATHER: How long will the cold stick around?

    premium_icon BUNDY WEATHER: How long will the cold stick around?

    Weather Residents woke up to a very chilly 4.8 degrees this morning.

    STATE OF ORIGIN: Walters keeps the faith with Bundy boys

    STATE OF ORIGIN: Walters keeps the faith with Bundy boys

    News Queensland announce team for the second State of Origin

    Water problems: Residents upset by delays for drainage

    premium_icon Water problems: Residents upset by delays for drainage

    Council News "We do sympathise with the residents...”

    • 18th Jun 2018 3:21 PM

    Local Partners