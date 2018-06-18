Woman restrained after alleged assault of another

A WOMAN has been charged by Bundaberg Police after allegedly assaulting another at a local residence on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said officers were called to an address on Maryborough St about 8.50pm where they found the 52-year-old woman being restrained.

"The female has entered the home of a 53-year-old female victim and threatened and assaulted her,” he said.

"The friend of the victim was able to restrain the offender before the arrival of police.”

Det Sgt Self said the victim received minor injuries in the altercation.

The 52-year-old woman was charged with entering a dwelling and commiting an indictable offence of common assault on a person.

She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court On July 6.