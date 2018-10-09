Menu
Crews rescued a 91-year-old woman from the riverbank near the Lismore CBD after a crash this afternoon. DAVID NIELSEN
Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

8th Oct 2018 5:01 PM

A RESCUE to remove a 91-year-old woman from a car that drove over a river embankment near the Lismore CBD unfolded this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance said a call was received at 5.25pm to the scene on Bridge Street, near the intersection with Woodlark Street.

Three NSW Ambulance crews are on scene to help the woman who was initially trapped in the car.

The woman has now been released, and she has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

