Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell from a horse.
A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell from a horse.
News

Woman reportedly mustering when spooked horse threw her

Mikayla Haupt
10th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a seriously injured woman, after she reportedly fell from a horse, earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to a private property, north west of Bundaberg, at 12.40pm.

A RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics initially treated the patient, before the rescue helicopter arrived.

"It's believed the woman, aged in her 50s, had been mustering cattle, when the horse she was riding was spooked and threw her off," the spokesperson said.

"The patient was treated for suspected spinal injuries and subsequently airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, in a serious but stable condition."

EARLIER: A person has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly falling off a horse at Taunton, north of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a serious but stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.

The spokesperson said the incident happened on a private property at 11.48am.

Community Newsletter SignUp

MORE STORIES

Man hospitalised in serious condition after rollover

Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

Person hospitalised with leg injury after rollover

bundaberg hospital qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How COVID-19 outbreak is impacting region’s prison

        Premium Content How COVID-19 outbreak is impacting region’s prison

        News What you need to know about the latest changes to visitation conditions

        REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        Premium Content REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        News The data shows some interesting trends about the offences that have increased and...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

        Premium Content Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

        News The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.