Woman reportedly mustering when spooked horse threw her

A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell from a horse.

A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell from a horse.

UPDATE: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a seriously injured woman, after she reportedly fell from a horse, earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to a private property, north west of Bundaberg, at 12.40pm.

A RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics initially treated the patient, before the rescue helicopter arrived.

"It's believed the woman, aged in her 50s, had been mustering cattle, when the horse she was riding was spooked and threw her off," the spokesperson said.

"The patient was treated for suspected spinal injuries and subsequently airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, in a serious but stable condition."

EARLIER: A person has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly falling off a horse at Taunton, north of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a serious but stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.

The spokesperson said the incident happened on a private property at 11.48am.

MORE STORIES

• Man hospitalised in serious condition after rollover

• Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

• Person hospitalised with leg injury after rollover