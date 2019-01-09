Queensland woman impaled in face during jog
A woman has been reportedly impaled in her face as she went for a jog on the Gold Coast.
Around 1.40pm this afternoon, paramedics were called to a private residence in Pimpama after reports of an impalement.
The patient, reported to be a woman, was understood to be going for a jog when she tripped.
She suffered a penetrating injury through her cheek, close to her eye.
It is believed she tripped into a metal object.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she was fully conscious and stable, however, critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.