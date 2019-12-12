Menu
Woman reported missing from Mundubbera

Alex Treacy
by
12th Dec 2019 2:13 PM

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to help locate a 34-year-old woman, reported missing on Tuesday December 3.  

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russell Street, Mundubbera, in the Wide Bay Burnett District around 5pm on Thursday October 3.  

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.  

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.  

Amanda is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall, large build, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.    

