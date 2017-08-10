Woman refuses to end night out

On top of her drinks that night, the outburst cost the mother-of-two a hefty $1300 fine.

A SCREAMER of a night out at the Queenslander Hotel soured for Emma Greenwood when she failed to leave when told to.

She then obstructed and yelled at police called to deal with her.

On top of her drinks that night, the outburst cost the mother-of-two a hefty $1300 fine.

Greenwood, 26, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to obstructing police in a licensed premises at 1.20am on Sunday, July 23; committing public nuisance in a licensed premises; and failing to leave a licensed premises.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were called to the Targo St pub after reports of a woman causing a disturbance.

Security staff were seen talking to Greenwood, who police say was yelling.

Officers were told she had been involved in a physical altercation in the beer garden.

She was then told to leave but failed to do so.

Snr Cnst Blunt said when an officer took Greenwood by the arm to remove her from the venue, she struggled and used her body weight to drop to the floor.

She was also kicking out at tables while continuing to scream at police officers.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Greenwood had prior convictions for similar offences, including a serious assault charge on a public officer, and an assault/obstruction charge.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said his client's offending was an aberration.

He said Greenwood worked in a stressful clerical position and the night out had been "an impromptu get-together” after she'd been invited out for drinks.

Mr Messenger said Greenwood conceded it was the wrong way to behave and that the public and police should not have to deal with it.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Greenwood was obviously very intoxicated and had been taken to the police watch-house, which would not have happened if she had left when told to.

"Police don't need to be exposed to that sort of thing,” she said.

Greenwood was fined $1300.