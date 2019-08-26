Woman recalls ‘disgusting’ ordeal

A YOUNG woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted for up to 30 minutes while standing outside a Melbourne library has spoken publicly about the ordeal.

"We chatted for a bit, he asked me if I wanted a massage but then proceeded to grope me and it was super, super uncomfortable," she told reporters today.

"We chatted like the whole time but it was about half an hour and … I was trying to get out, and then I got as far away as possible."

The 20-year-old woman, called "Sarah" for legal reasons, bravely faced a press conference as Victoria Police released CCTV and images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to their inquiries.

“Sarah” said she told others about the incident after it happened. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Sarah had been standing outside the State Library of Victoria on Swanston St about 6.30pm on June 27 when a man asked her to take his photograph before the alleged attack.

She had been "between two things" that night and was "hanging out".

"We just started talking," Sarah said.

"I feel pretty violated and taken advantage of because I'd say I'm pretty friendly and I try to be nice to people, and just for that to be taken advantage of is pretty rough."

She now feels like she is "always on guard" and wants the man responsible to come forward.

"I'd like to know who he is," she said.

"I don't want it to happen to anybody else (and for) anybody else to get taken advantage of the way I was."

The incident is being looked into by a Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team along with Constable Cass Gray.

"What he's done is disgusting and it's not something that anybody, any young person, any person at all should have to put up with," the police officer said.

"We don't want this to happen to anybody else and that's why we're coming forward today."

Constable Cass Gray has appealed for public help to ID the man. Picture: AAP/James Ross

She said the man was talkative, very confident in his nature and had built up Sarah's trust.

He didn't give a name and there was "nothing of note" about his accent.

Constable Gray said it was "absolutely concerning" the incident had happened in a public location, "in front of what could have been many witnesses".

CCTV captured the alleged offender leaving the state library near the steps and walking across Swanston St towards Melbourne Central railway station - where he'd told Sarah he was travelling on a train.

“Sarah” doesn’t want anyone else to be a victim of her attacker. Picture: AAP/James Ross

His movements beyond that point are yet to be established.

Constable Gray said the man is believed to be of Indian or subcontinental appearance, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, with a solid build, dark eyes and dark, curly brown or black hair.

He had been wearing a maroon or red hooded jumper, dark blue pants, sneakers and a watch.

"Our message to the man is if he sees this media release to come forward, hand yourself in," Constable Gray said.

"I'm sure he doesn't want his face in the media and help with our inquiries would be fantastic."

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

His jumper was maroon or red and he had been wearing a watch. Picture: AAP/James Ross