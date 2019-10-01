Woman 'ready to accept consequences'

MUNDUBBERA woman Danielle Louise Cork was "ready to accept to consequences" when she faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with a string of driving offences.

The 29-year-old was charged with driving with a suspended licence, failing to notify change of address, driving an unregistered vehicle, and one drug-driving charge. Two of the charges were downgraded.

Cork represented herself and pleaded guilty, admitting to the court a number of factors contributed to the charges.

She said as she had not changed her address or updated her vehicle registration, she was unaware her licence had been suspended due to SPER payments because she did not receive correspondence in the mail.

Cork told Maryborough magistrate Terry Duroux that "it was her first time in court", and she was "ready to accept consequences" of her decision.

She was then convicted on all charges, and fined $100 for failing to notify her change of address, $300 for driving an unregistered vehicle, $250 for driving with a suspended license from SPERs, and fined $400 for driving with a prohibited drug present in her saliva.

She was also disqualified from driving for one month due to the suspended licence, and suspended for another month due to the drug-driving charge.

Cork surrendered her licence to the police prosecutor Sonia Edwards on the day.