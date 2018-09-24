Menu
Police have released this image showing the approximate location of where a woman was assaulted. The area is marked by the green marker.
Crime

Woman punched by man in bushland attack

by Jacob Miley
24th Sep 2018 5:31 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face during a frightening attack on a walking track on the Sunshine Coast.

The 49-year-old woman was grabbed on the arm by a man, as she walked in the Pelican Waters Nature Reserve, near Tweddell Dr, about 4.30pm Saturday, police said.

"The woman turned and punched him in an attempt to break his grip," police said in a statement.

"She was then punched in the face however managed to break free and flee into bushland.

"The woman hid in thick scrub using her mobile phone to call for help. The man called out to her before fleeing the area."

The woman sustained bruising to her face and arm.

Police have described the man as aged in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 175cms tall with a medium build and darkish complexion, possibly European or Middle Eastern.

He had dark curly hair on top, cut short on both sides and at the back.

Police are warning anyone who walks the area to remain extra vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious behaviour or individuals.

Anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area yesterday or in recent times to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

