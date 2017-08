The woman was fined $300.

POLICE stopped Emily Price driving at 8.50pm on May 16 in Bundaberg central.

However, Price, 20, was unlicenced at the time.

Price pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicenced when SPER suspended.

A police licence check revealed her licence had been suspended by SPER from April 5.

Court was told Price at the time had been intending to a pay an outstanding fine.

She was fined $300 and lost her licence for one month.