Woman playing the pokies should have gone to Specsavers

A glassing attack was described as a matter of self defence in Proserpine Magistrate Court.

A 30-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg woman might need to have her eyesight checked after telling police she hadn't seen her ex-partner sitting less than 2m from her in a Toowoomba pub in breach of a court order.

Camilia Ann Hearn had been subject to a court order that she have no contact whatsoever with her ex-partner, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

However, police officers on foot patrol about 12.45am Wednesday had walked through the Newtown Hotel's poker machine room where they came upon Hearn playing a pokie.

The officers then noticed the 30-year-old's ex-partner playing another poker machine two seats away, police prosecutor Sergeant Natalie Bugden told the court.

Reminded about the court order, Hearn had told police she wasn't aware her ex-partner had been sitting next to her, Sgt Bugden said.

She was arrested and taken into custody and spent the night in the watch-house before appearing before the court yesterday to plead guilty to contravening the court order.

Defence solicitor Divina De Leon told the court her client had been living in Bundaberg but was back in Toowoomba visiting family.

Ms De Leon asked that the court take into account her client had spent nine hours in the watch-house before appearing in court.

Acting Magistrate Maryanne May noted Hearn had previous breaches of court orders and warned her she was heading in the direction of more serious penalties.

Ms May convicted and fined Hearn $500 which was referred to SPER.