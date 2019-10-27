Woman pinned under tractor after dam wall collapse

A WOMAN pinned under a tractor for more than an hour after it rolled on a dam wall west of Toowoomba was taken to hospital with injuries.

The 26-year-old managed to raise the alarm using a mobile phone when a dam wall collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property about 11.20am Saturday.

The tractor rolled twice and pinned the woman underneath it.

She suffered injuries to her legs and was able to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

QFES Captain Andrew Scouller described the rescue mission as "difficult".

A woman, 26, was pinned under a tractor for an hour after the dam wall she drove onto collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property. 7 News

"It was a difficult extrication," he told 7 News.

"There were limited points which to lift off but we managed to raise (the tractor) enough to get the casualty out."

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

She was transported in a stable condition.