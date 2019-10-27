Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman pinned under tractor after dam wall collapse

Tara Miko
by
27th Oct 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN pinned under a tractor for more than an hour after it rolled on a dam wall west of Toowoomba was taken to hospital with injuries.

The 26-year-old managed to raise the alarm using a mobile phone when a dam wall collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property about 11.20am Saturday.

The tractor rolled twice and pinned the woman underneath it.

She suffered injuries to her legs and was able to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

QFES Captain Andrew Scouller described the rescue mission as "difficult".

A woman, 26, was pinned under a tractor for an hour after the dam wall she drove onto collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property.
A woman, 26, was pinned under a tractor for an hour after the dam wall she drove onto collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property. 7 News

"It was a difficult extrication," he told 7 News.

"There were limited points which to lift off but we managed to raise (the tractor) enough to get the casualty out."

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

She was transported in a stable condition.

queensland fire and emergency services scrubby mountain toowoomba toowoomba hospital
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    premium_icon MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    News MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt says there needs to be balance between democratic institutions.

    Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

    premium_icon Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

    News Why this community favourite has decided to depart after six years in the area.

    Bike stolen from home carpark

    premium_icon Bike stolen from home carpark

    News POLICE are seeking information after a black and yellow mountain bike was taken...

    Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    premium_icon Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    News Australia's highest paying trades have been revealed.