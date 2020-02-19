Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

A WOMAN has learnt the hard way what happens when she continues to steal.

Helena Maree Fisher pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court that on January 30 Fisher stole a bottle of rum from the Old Bundy Tavern.

The court was told Fisher reached over the bar while staff weren’t looking and grabbed the bottle before leaving.

Later on February 15, Fisher went to the Dan Murphy’s store on Targo St and stole three bottles of whiskey

Sen-Constable Pattinson told the court Fisher put one bottle down her pants and walked away before going back and grabbing another two bottles.

Fisher then walked out of the store without paying.

Sen-Constable Pattinson told the court Fisher had a long history of like offending with more than 25 entries.

She said at the time of the offences she was also on parole for similar crimes.

The court was told Fisher also received a suspended sentence the day after the stealing at the Old Bundy Tavern.

Fisher’s lawyer Gavin James described his client’s offending as “unremarkable but persistent”.

Mr James said his client’s children were in the care of a family member and she lived a “homeless lifestyle”.

He said imprisonment was in range for his client and asked that the terms be served concurrently.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Fisher’s plea of guilty and history.

Mr Moloney described Fisher as a “persistent, low-level offender”.

Fisher was sentenced to seven months imprisonment cumulative on the previous sentence which was imposed and the two-month suspended sentence was also activated to be served concurrently.

She will be eligible for parole on May 18.