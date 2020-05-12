Woman pays price for excessive speeding
A 43-year-old Bundaberg woman has been smacked with a raft of charges after being caught speeding on Mother’s Day.
At 6.45 on Sunday night, Childers Police intercepted a vehicle allegedly doing 169km/h in a 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.
The driver of the vehicle said she was on her way to Hervey Bay to visit her elderly mother for Mother’s day.
She was issued a $1245 fine and lost eight demerit points, resulting in a six month licence suspension.
The vehicle was also immobilised for 90 days.