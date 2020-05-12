Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Childers Police pulled over a Bundaberg woman after clocking her doing an alleged 169km/h.
Childers Police pulled over a Bundaberg woman after clocking her doing an alleged 169km/h.
News

Woman pays price for excessive speeding

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
12th May 2020 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 43-year-old Bundaberg woman has been smacked with a raft of charges after being caught speeding on Mother’s Day.

At 6.45 on Sunday night, Childers Police intercepted a vehicle allegedly doing 169km/h in a 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.

The driver of the vehicle said she was on her way to Hervey Bay to visit her elderly mother for Mother’s day.

She was issued a $1245 fine and lost eight demerit points, resulting in a six month licence suspension.

The vehicle was also immobilised for 90 days.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red bench raising domestic violence awareness

        Red bench raising domestic violence awareness

        News Residents are being asked to get involved with a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence by taking photos at this landmark.

        Road upgrades at busy intersection

        premium_icon Road upgrades at busy intersection

        News The FE Walker and Que Hee intersection will be getting an upgrade in the coming...

        Jobs bonanza could help struggling Burnett economy

        premium_icon Jobs bonanza could help struggling Burnett economy

        News 6100 construction jobs in the Wide Bay Burnett region could be created if the 16...

        Alleged armed servo robber granted bail

        premium_icon Alleged armed servo robber granted bail

        News The 21-year-old allegedly stole a sum of money and produced a knife.