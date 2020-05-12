Woman pays price for excessive speeding

Childers Police pulled over a Bundaberg woman after clocking her doing an alleged 169km/h.

A 43-year-old Bundaberg woman has been smacked with a raft of charges after being caught speeding on Mother’s Day.

At 6.45 on Sunday night, Childers Police intercepted a vehicle allegedly doing 169km/h in a 100km/h on the Bruce Highway.

The driver of the vehicle said she was on her way to Hervey Bay to visit her elderly mother for Mother’s day.

She was issued a $1245 fine and lost eight demerit points, resulting in a six month licence suspension.

The vehicle was also immobilised for 90 days.