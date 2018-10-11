Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Ipswich mum has served jail time after dialing triple-0 to distract police.
An Ipswich mum has served jail time after dialing triple-0 to distract police. Max Pixel
Crime

Woman makes false triple-0 call to divert police from crime

10th Oct 2018 11:55 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2018 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASKED intruder told his victim he was the devil and threatened to shoot her if she did not quieten her barking dog.

The Ipswich District Court this week heard a female co-offender made a false triple-0 call to divert police attention from the attempted robbery.

Delta Grace Barrett, 30, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery; driving disqualified; drug driving; false triple-0 call; unlawful supply of weapons; and unlawful possession of an offensive instrument. Crown prosecutor Jade Rodriguez said the attempted robbery took place on December 5, 2016, at a house on Cemetery Rd, Eastern Heights.

Ms Rodriguez said Barrett drove two men to the house at 10.45pm. The trio abandoned the robbery when they were disturbed by an off-duty police officer.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said it was obvious Barrett had a drug problem at the time.

"We want to see you be a decent mother. I'm sure you don't want (your children) to end up in the place you did," Judge Lynch said. Barrett was sentenced to 12 months' jail and fined $500.

Her 238 days already served was declared and the sentence suspended. She was disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

ipswich armed robbery ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    24,375 JOBS: Bundy Port plan to unleash region's potential

    premium_icon 24,375 JOBS: Bundy Port plan to unleash region's potential

    Business A BOLD vision to transform the Wide Bay Burnett's economy and unleash its potential will be unveiled at a regional forum in Bundaberg today.

    • 11th Oct 2018 6:22 AM
    Wide Bay health service takes out international award

    premium_icon Wide Bay health service takes out international award

    Health Wide Bay health service takes out international award

    Playhouse looking for Les Mis male actors

    premium_icon Playhouse looking for Les Mis male actors

    News Calling all the fellas

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

    premium_icon Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

    News Fatal crash on Turkey Beach Rd has renewed calls for its realignment

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners