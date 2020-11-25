A westside woman got the fright of her life after one of the world's deadliest snakes popped its head up as she was about to make some toast.

The Mt Nebo woman had gone for a run and left a door open, allowing a redbellied black snake to slither in and crawl behind her toaster.

"It was only about 80cm long but they can definitely be a problem even as newborns,'' Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation owner Steven Brown said.

Cornered. The redbellied black snake.

The nasty surprise bhind the toaster.

Relatively small, but still packs a punch.

"I got out there half an hour after her call and it was still there.

"They aren't as good at climbing as tree snakes but there was a shelf it must have used to climb up onto the benchtop.''

Mr Brown said snakes were trying to enter houses at the moment as it had been so hot.

One of his workers was called out to catch a massive redbellied black snake in the Samford Valley recently, the biggest he had ever seen, but he said numbers of the species were about normal levels this year.

"The rain earlier on seems to have encouraged green frogs, one of their favourite foods, but they eat pretty much anything and I wouldn't say there are more around than usual at this time of year,'' he said.

The redbellied black (Pseudechis porphyriacus) is not aggressive unless harassed and there have been no known deaths caused by the species.

Originally published as Woman makes deadly discovery over brekkie