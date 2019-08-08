Menu
Paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash at Maleny where a car rolled off a cliff this morning.
Woman ‘lucky’ to survive after 10m cliff crash

Shayla Bulloch
8th Aug 2019 10:46 AM
A WOMAN is "lucky" to be alive after a terrifying crash where her car rolled off a cliff during heavy fog this morning.

Paramedics and fire services worked quickly to cut the woman free from her car in difficult conditions after it rolled off a 10m drop along Landsborough Maleny Rd about 5.30am.

The Maroochydore crew received a distressed call from a member of the public after they witnessed the car roll a few times before landing in thick lantana below.

Operations supervisor Lorenz Kleinberg said the car was badly damaged and a 27-year-old woman was stuck inside when they arrived.

"We used up all our luck today… she's a very lucky patient," he said.

"Access was difficult… with assistance, two of the paramedics got in the car and assessed the woman."

The woman was conscious and suffered some arm injuries when crews found her.

Paramedics worked with fire crews and brought her back up to the roadside on a stretcher where RACQ Lifeflight was waiting to take her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 7am.

Mr Kleinberg said the thick lantana plants cushioned the fall of the car, potentially saving the woman from further injury.

