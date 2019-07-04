Woman launches Facebook group to combat the Bundy blues

TRENDSETTER: Facebook group creator Cat Sivewright is excited for the next catch-up event on Sunday, at Pacific Coffee Co.

MENTAL illness and suicide is a growing concern, especially in regional areasalone.

Bundy local Cat Sivewright knows the feeling all too well and after her dark thoughts began to consume her, she decided to create the Facebook group, Trendsetter.

"Due to the rise in mental illness and people feeling isolated and alone we created an awesome friendship group for our local area,” she said. "If you are feeling lonely and would like to make new friendships with us bunch of awesome Trendsetters we welcome you to our family.

"You don't have to participate in group activities or even in posts and will never feel forced to do anything your not comfortable with.”

Ms Sivewright created the group in October 2017, when she felt everything in her life was spiralling out of control.

"I created the group while going through my own mental health crisis and it honestly saved me in many ways,” she said. "I saw many groups to buy and sell but nothing for just friendship, so I decided to create one to help myself heal and others too.”

Technology is often portrayed as a negative resource that causes a barrier with human interaction and connection.

However, this social media group demonstrates that the digital world can be beneficial, as it brings like-minded individuals together, creates friendships and offers a safe space for people to talk about their interests, mental illness and life in general.

"We don't judge or discriminate anyone and we understand the barriers of social anxiety and depression so we encourage anyone out there to reach out and join us,” Ms Sivewright said. "The Trendsetters group is a kind and supportive group where members can interact anytime they like and get to know each other in a safe environment.

"We encourage members to create their own events if they like or go live to interact and connect with others via live media for a chat and post anything they feel other members may enjoy also.”

The Trendsetters Facebook group welcomes new members and the next catch-up event will be held at Pacific Coffee Co, on July 7.

Find the group at https://bit.ly/2J9GcrH.