HORROR CRASH: Woman killed on notorious stretch was just 17

A woman has died and a teenager is in a critical condition after a horror crash near Nambour.

UPDATE: The 17-year-old woman killed overnight in a horror crash on a notorious bend was a passenger in the Hyundai.

The teenager died as paramedics and a critical care paramedic escort rushed her to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, after the crash about 11.40pm.

The driver, a 17-year-old man, had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition before he was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Paramedics said he suffered head injuries.

Tyre tracks at the scene showed the red Hyundai sedan leaving the road before it rolled, coming to rest in the ditch outside 90 Dulong Rd.

Locals have spoken out on the dangers of the road on social media, with one calling the bend a "very bad corner", particularly when the road was wet.

Locals have spoken out on the dangers of the road on social media, with one calling the bend a "very bad corner", particularly when the road was wet.

UPDATE: The car involved in the fatal crash at Perwillowen, near Nambour, has been revealed as a red four-door Hyundai sedan.

Images from the scene show the car left the road and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch against a tree on Dulong Rd.

A woman was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, but died soon after.

A 17-year-old man was also taken to the hospital in a critical condition, before he was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police are expected to release more details this morning.

Emergency services were called about 11.40pm to a single vehicle car crash near 90 Dulong Rd, Perwillowen, just west of Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was transported in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital but died shortly after.

A male teenager was also transported in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More to come.