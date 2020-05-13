Menu
Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman.
Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman.
Woman dies after car collides with truck

Paige Ashby
by
12th May 2020 5:39 PM | Updated: 13th May 2020 5:41 AM
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman at Willowbank.

Initial investigations indicate the car she was driving collided with a truck travelling northbound at 11.15pm on the Cunningham Highway.

The Peak Crossing woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, A 58-year-old man from Murrumba Downs, was not physically injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Link on 131 444.

