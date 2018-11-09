Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman will appear in court on charges including three counts of assaulting a police officer in the performance of their duty.
A woman will appear in court on charges including three counts of assaulting a police officer in the performance of their duty. Cade Mooney
Crime

Woman kicks, bites police after wielding knife at passers-by

Ashley Pillhofer
by
9th Nov 2018 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG South Mackay woman will face the Mackay Magistrates Court later this morning after being charged with a number of offences last night.

Police allege the 22-year-old was using a knife to threaten people near a Milton Street unit block at 7.40pm yesterday.

It will also be alleged that as officers attempted to arrest the woman, she bit one officer and kicked two others.

A knife was seized by police from the area following the arrest. Nobody was injured during the incident.

She will appear in court on the charges of going armed to cause fear, obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duty and three counts of assaulting a police officer in the performance of their duty.

crime mackay crime mackay magistrate's court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man jailed for threatening suicide in front of girlfriend

    premium_icon Man jailed for threatening suicide in front of girlfriend

    Crime A BUNDABERG magistrate has voiced her concerns after a man who tried to kill himself in front of his girlfriend appeared before her in court.

    Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

    premium_icon Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

    News Home price more than half a million higher than suburb median

    $170K SUIT: School mum sues state after drop-off nightmare

    premium_icon $170K SUIT: School mum sues state after drop-off nightmare

    Crime Bundy woman loses job after suffering injury

    Workers to suffer from grant decrease: Owner

    premium_icon Workers to suffer from grant decrease: Owner

    Politics Call for return of $20k First Home Owners' Grant

    Local Partners