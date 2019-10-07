Michelle Meades' killer tried to hide her brutal death

Michelle Meads was bashed to death and her killer has been sentenced.

A MORNINGTON woman has been jailed for at least 5½ years for her role in the 2016 death of Michelle Louise Meades.

The Supreme Court in Hobart heard Kylie Jane Hack, 36, formed a common purpose with two others to assault Ms Meades in September 2016 and, as a result of that assault, Ms Meades died.

Hack pleaded guilty on August 15 to the manslaughter of Ms Meades in Tasmania.

She also pleaded guilty to perverting justice - by cleaning the crime scene, concealing the body, setting fire to a unit and lying to police - and stealing a handbag that belonged to Ms Meades.

Sentencing Hack today, Justice Helen Wood said Hack was present at a Clarendon Vale unit where Ms Meades had gone to buy a quantity of the drug ice on September 16, 2016.

Flowers placed on the fence of the Clarendon Vale unit where Michelle Meades’ body was found.

Justice Wood said an argument broke out over comments Ms Meades was said to have made to other people in the neighbourhood complaining about the drugs she had bought.

Justice Wood said Hack was told to teach Ms Meades a lesson and "put a bit of fear into her".

Justice Wood said Hack became very angry and was encouraged to hit Ms Meades.

"[Hack] punched Ms Meades approximately twice to the head," Justice Wood said.

She said Hack quickly overpowered Ms Meades and struck Ms Meades' head against the floor.

"At one stage of the attack [Hack] became disturbed by what was happening and she went and locked herself in the bathroom," Justice Wood said.

"She heard Ms Meades calling for help but did nothing to assist her … When the defendant returned from the bathroom she was told Ms Meades had been killed."

Justice Wood said Hack was "criminally responsible for the crime of manslaughter although she did not cause death or intend death".

"Ultimately she was a party in a serious example of the crime of manslaughter," she said.

The court heard Ms Meades was reported missing on September 19, 2016, and her body was found on September 22 in the burnt-out unit.

The Clarendon Vale unit where the body of Michelle Louise Meades was found. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

Justice Wood said Hack grew up in a dysfunctional family and was introduced to alcohol and drugs as a child. She said it was a household where violence was normalised as a problem-solving strategy.

She said Hack's use of alcohol and prescription and illicit drugs in the lead up to the killing was heavy.

Justice Wood said Ms Meades' family members described "the agonising wait in the days that followed her disappearance and then their horror and shock at finding out the brutal circumstances of her death".

Justice Wood said Hack's behaviour in prison was initially poor but by March last year, Hack's behaviour was steadily improving and she became motivated to rehabilitate herself.

Justice Wood said Hack had engaged well with prison programs including alcohol and drug counselling.

She said Hack had developed insight into her criminal wrongdoing, was ashamed of her actions and ashamed of not helping Ms Meades when she heard her calling for help.

Hack was sentenced to 8½ years' jail, backdated to September 20, 2016, when she was first taken into custody.

She will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 5½ years of that sentence.