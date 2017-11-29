Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman intended to stay overnight but drove drunk

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told McAdam blew an alcohol reading of 0.194 - nearly four times the legal limit.
Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told McAdam blew an alcohol reading of 0.194 - nearly four times the legal limit. Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE

PARTYGOER Coral McAdam took blankets and pillows to an out-of-town party, intending to stay overnight.

But when things at the party apparently soured in the early morning, McAdam, 54, despite drinking a few too many beers, decided to drive home to Bundaberg. She was stopped by police.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told McAdam blew an alcohol reading of 0.194 - nearly four times the legal limit.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police received a phone call about a suspected drink driver and stopped the car in Branyan St at 7.45am.

McAdam told officers she drank vodka and around 15 beers a between 6.30pm and 7am. McAdam pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol at 7.45am on Sunday, November 19.

She told the court she intended staying at the party but left after an argument broke out.

"I made the terrible decision of driving home,” she said.

McAdam, who had no prior convictions, was fined $1000, and disqualified for 10 months by magistrate Neil Lavaring, who said the offence appeared to be out of character.

Topics:  bundaberg court drunk driver

Bundaberg News Mail
REVEALED: The Waves' $6m plan for sport facility

REVEALED: The Waves' $6m plan for sport facility

A $6 million plan to revamp an existing sports complex in Bundaberg has taken a step forward with the proposal now before council.

One Nation thrives where Labor fails

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson as she leaves the campaign party house in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast.Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

But this is the problem with modern politics.

MASTERS REBORN: Empty buildings about to be resurrected

Home Consortium has taken a $1 billion gamble on resurrecting 40 former Masters sites to create a new shopping centre format. Picture: Alan Quinney

"There were lots of empty centres, people out of work, tumbleweeds."

Hottest 100: Did Triple J make a mistake in changing the date?

Invasion Day March through Hobart in 2017 ending at Parliament Lawns in support of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones

Moving countdown an 'attempt to delegitimise' Australia Day: Minister

Local Partners