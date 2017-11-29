Woman intended to stay overnight but drove drunk

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told McAdam blew an alcohol reading of 0.194 - nearly four times the legal limit.

PARTYGOER Coral McAdam took blankets and pillows to an out-of-town party, intending to stay overnight.

But when things at the party apparently soured in the early morning, McAdam, 54, despite drinking a few too many beers, decided to drive home to Bundaberg. She was stopped by police.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told McAdam blew an alcohol reading of 0.194 - nearly four times the legal limit.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police received a phone call about a suspected drink driver and stopped the car in Branyan St at 7.45am.

McAdam told officers she drank vodka and around 15 beers a between 6.30pm and 7am. McAdam pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol at 7.45am on Sunday, November 19.

She told the court she intended staying at the party but left after an argument broke out.

"I made the terrible decision of driving home,” she said.

McAdam, who had no prior convictions, was fined $1000, and disqualified for 10 months by magistrate Neil Lavaring, who said the offence appeared to be out of character.