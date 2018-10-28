Menu
Woman injured by teen trying to rob store

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Oct 2018 1:30 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly pushing a 60-year-old woman into a wall during a botched robbery at a major Townsville shopping centre.

Police have alleged the 15-year-old Kirwan boy entered a shop at Willows Shopping Centre about 9.30am on Saturday and began riffling through drawers in an employee only area.

A 60-year-old female shop attendant spotted the boy and confronted him.

The teenager then allegedly jumped onto a chair and pushed the woman heavily into a wall causing her to injured her head and wrist.

He ran from the store but was located by police at a Sandstone Dr address.

He then allegedly obstructed a police officer.

The boy was charged with serious assault of a person over 60, two counts of enter premises and one count each of trespass and of obstruct police.

He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

