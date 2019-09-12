Menu
Fraser Island
Woman injured after ‘uncharacteristic’ dingo attack

by Thomas Morgan
12th Sep 2019 8:56 AM
A WOMAN has been left with arm, hip and leg injuries after a dingo attacked her in her own home in Cape York.

Lucy Friend, who is currently fighting bushfires in the Iron Range rainforest, told the ABC she was cooking dinner when the dog came into her home.

"When I tried to shoo it off, it completely changed posture, it came straight into the kitchen," Ms Friend said.

She was forced to hit the wild dog, her screams for help alerting nearby friends to rush to her aid.

After the ordeal, Ms Friend described the dog as looking "very skinny" and said it was possibly desperate for food, given the Far North Queensland area was flattened by Cyclone Trevor earlier this year and was currently being impacted by bushfires.

Experts say dingo attacks within homes were very uncharacteristic. Picture: Channel 9.
One veterinarian told the ABC the attack was uncharacteristic for a dingo to attack a person in a home.

A Cairns Hospital spokesman said Ms Friend has since been discharged.

