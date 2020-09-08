Menu
A woman, aged in her 30s, was injured after she crashed into a tree in Wine Drv.
Woman injured after smashing into tree in Toowoomba suburb

Michael Nolan
8th Sep 2020 9:23 AM
UPDATE: Paramedics have transported a 32-year-old woman to the Toowoomba Hospital with neck, chest and abdominal injuries after she crashed into a tree. 

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Steve Johns said the woman was lucky to escape the crash with minor injuries.

"The vehicle has hit the tree at reasonably high speed," he said.

"There appears to be frontal damage to the vehicle and air bag deployment

"She is extremely lucky.

"The situation could have been a lot worse."

9AM: A motorist is in the hands of paramedics after she crashed into a tree on Wine Drive in Wilsonton.

The woman, aged in her 30s, sustained chest and abdominal injuries.

She will be transported to the Toowoomba Hospital.

Fireys, police and paramedics were called to the crash shortly before 8.30am.

The initial reports indicated a high-impact crash, however the woman was able to be removed from the wreck without the need for hydraulic cutting equipment.

 

