The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted an injured woman to hospital after she was involved a car crash north of Bundaberg yesterday evening. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Woman injured after car smashes into tree

Megan Sheehan
4th Sep 2020 6:45 AM
The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted an injured woman to hospital after she was involved a car crash last night.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene north of Bundaberg shortly before 7pm.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the woman.

The patient, aged in her thirties, suffered suspected chest and abdominal injuries and was flown in a stable condition to Bundaberg Base Hospital.

