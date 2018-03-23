Menu
Emergency services were called to Takalvan St this morning after a car and bike collided.
Woman injured after car and bike collide

Ashley Clark
23rd Mar 2018 7:41 AM

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a car and a bike.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were treating a push bike rider after she was hit by a car.

"The 59-year-old female was on her bike at the time,” the spokesman said.

"She has not been transported to hospital at this stage.”

The woman is believed to have minor injuries.

Paramedics and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew were called to the scene on Takalvan St about 7am.

Bundaberg News Mail
